Dublin pass Antrim test but concerns remain for Galway 

In the end, Dublin could not have wished for a more straightforward introduction to championship action when brushing aside a disappointing Antrim by 18 points in Navan on Saturday.

Their margin of victory was far wider than even the most optimistic Dublin supporter could have wished for prior to throw-in as Dublin gained a stranglehold on affairs in the second quarter and they showed little desire to relinquish it from that point.

While Donal Burke was once again leading the scoring charts, finishing the game with 11 points to his name, there were encouraging returns for the inside forward line of Cian O’Sullivan, Cian Boland and Ronan Hayes, with all three raising green flags.

“They went well but you would have to say that Antrim were very disappointing,” was the view of former Na Fianna manager Declan Feeney.

“The Dublin backs were impressive as a unit, but of course, they weren’t under any concerted pressure throughout the game.

“Eoghan O’Donnell set the tone I thought, and he definitely brings something different to this Dublin team.

“He leads by example and drives the team forward and I thought he was probably Dublin’s best performer over the course of the game.

“At the opposite end of the field, Dublin will be pleased to have scored as much as they did and it won’t do any harm to their confidence to put up a tally like they did.

“The forwards should be happy enough with their contributions but there is definitely room for improvement and there were some poor wides that they will look to rectify for next Saturday.

ADVANTAGE

“Those chances aren’t going to come as readily against Galway so the forward line will need to take full advantage of any opportunities that come their way next weekend,” added Feeney.

With such a short turnaround between matches, Feeney does not anticipate any major surgery, possible injuries aside, to the make-up of Mattie Kenny’s selection.

“I think you can say with a fair degree of certainty that Dublin will tog out as they did on Saturday so it’s up to the group to improve significantly for a serious team like Galway.

“We definitely need more from the forward line, irrespective of what they delivered against Antrim, and I would hope to see Chris Crummey more involved than he was last Saturday.

“Through little fault of his own, all the puck-outs seemed to be directed towards Danny Sutcliffe and as a result, he had minimal influence on the game, apart from a little burst of scoring towards the end of the first half.

“Chris is too important a player for Dublin not to be more centrally involved, but I just can’t see him being moved from the forward line for next week so it’s a case of utilising his abilities as best they possible can.

“To be honest, I fear for Dublin to a certain degree next week but then again, I was a bit worried prior to the Antrim match.

“Galway are a completely different proposition to Antrim and will have eyes on an All-Ireland themselves and you would expect their physicality and fitness to be far greater than what we witnessed in Navan last Saturday.

“They have some very talented hurlers who will test Dublin to their limits but they can take a certain amount of confidence into the game and it’s a good test to have at this stage of the year with at least another game guaranteed irrespective of the result.

“Dublin just need to show a greater killer instinct, take the chances that come their way, and who knows what can happen from there,” he said.