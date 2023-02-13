Dublin open camogie league campaign as Rebels legend Gemma O’Connor recalls career

DUBLIN begin their Very Ireland National Camogie League Division 1A campaign in Cork on Saturday. Gemma O’Connor won’t be playing. Hopefully, her book will be on sale at the ground.

She had a decorated career. Linda Mellerick had the exclusive on her retirement in the Cork Evening Echo. Shortly after, Gemma was getting the NCT done on her car.

“One of the mechanics popped out to say hello and thank me for everything I had done for Cork. I was shocked that he even knew who I was,” explained Gemma in her fine autobiography, The Gemma O’Connor Story, written with Sinéad Farrell.

“It was such an unexpected and lovely gesture. There weren’t always great crowds at the games, compared to other sports, but there’s always people watching or following in some other capacity. We’d love to have bigger attendances, and the work to achieve that is on-going.”

Hopefully, the crowds will come out to cheer on the Dubs. After their trip to Cork, they have two home matches against Tipperary (Saturday, February 25) and Kilkenny (Saturday, March 4). They are in Galway on Saturday, March 18, and in Clare’s Cusack Park on Sunday, March 26 at noon.

It’s by far the tougher of the two Division 1 groups as Dublin’s new manager, Paul Kelly, sets sail. The Tipperary All-Ireland winning All-Star’s colleagues include Gerry McQuaid, who coached the Wexford three-in-a-row All-Ireland camogie champs, and Micky McCullagh, who has worked with Joe Fortune, Mattie Kenny and Angela Downey.