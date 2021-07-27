Dublin minors all set for tough test in Leinster football decider against Kildare

Dublin’s hopes of regaining the Leinster Minor Football Championship title last won in 2017 received another boost on Saturday as they impressed in the second-half to defeat Kildare by 0-13 to 2-5.

The Dubs looked in complete control with ten minutes remaining but the concession of 1-3 in quick succession prompted a frantic conclusion, which saw the Dublin team prevail by two points at the final whistle.

“We were very impressed with the lads and felt they showed great composure throughout the full game,” said Dublin manager Ger Lyons.

“However, it was their reaction to Kildare’s purple patch that was most pleasing for the team.

“As momentum changed and Kildare took the lead the lads really stood up and worked tirelessly for each other on and off the ball to wrestle back control of the game and kick three unanswered scores.

“This squad of young men have tremendous character and will not be found wanting when the challenge is at its greatest,” added Lyons.

Dublin’s next challenge is on Monday when they face Meath in the decider in O’Connor Park, Tullamore at 12.0, a contest that Lyons is really looking forward to.

“Meath are a very good side who are the reigning Leinster Champions with Liam Kelly, Seán Emmanuel and Thomas Corbett all playing a big role in their victory over Offaly in the 2020 final a few weeks back.

“They will be roaring favourites going into the game but we will be focusing very much on ourselves over the coming days.

“The players are very self driven and there will be areas of Saturday’s performance that they won’t be satisfied with.

“I know they will be back on the field chomping at the bit as we work on our strengths and strive for areas to improve collectively to be at our best for next Monday,” concluded Lyons.