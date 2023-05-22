Dublin ‘making progress’ ahead of championship bow

Camogie

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship was launched at the Croke Park Hotel last Friday. Dublin are in Group 2 with Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The Dubs begin their campaign away to Tipp, the Munster champions, on the weekend of June 10/11. They’ll then host All-Ireland champions Kilkenny on the weekend of June 24/25, before travelling to Wexford on the first weekend in July.

Dublin will go into the Championship in good spirits following their efforts in Leinster. They beat Wexford and Meath before losing, by a whisker, to Kilkenny last week in the final at a sun-drenched Nowlan Park.

The Kilkenny people were full of praise for Dublin’s display. “Dublin played well. They really put it up to us. A game like that will really help to bring us on,” remarked the Kilkenny captain, Sinéad O’Keeffe of Thomastown.

The match was in doubt until its last breath. Late on, Aisling O’Neill struck a low shot that skipped an inch past the post. She is one of the sport’s most exciting players.

“One of the most pleasing things about that day was that the Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling and his mentors came up to us to say ‘well done’ on our display,” reflected Dublin manager Gerry McQuaid.

“We weren’t far away from getting over the line. The attitude of the players was excellent. They kept going right ‘til the final whistle.

“There is so much for us to learn from a game like that. We are progressing. That is the main thing. But we are under no illusions. We have to keep working hard.”