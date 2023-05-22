Dublin hoping Hannah Tyrrell will inspire Leinster final triumph

Ladies football

Box office. Dublin v Meath. It used to be Dublin against Cork. Now it’s the Dubs and the Royals.

Portlaoise will stage next Sunday’s TG4 Leinster Senior Championship final (4pm). If it’s anything like their Championship contest at Páirc Tailteann a few weeks ago, it will be well worth the bus fare.

There was a real tempo to the game. A big crowd looked on as Dublin won it by two points. Hannah Tyrrell’s first-half goal proved telling.

Just like it did in last year’s Leinster final between the counties at Croke Park when the Dubs also won by two points to secure their ninth successive provincial crown. Hannah’s cultured left peg converted a second-half penalty.

Hannah is excelling as a rugby pundit. She was brilliant on the radio for Leinster’s match last Saturday. She also hit the net against Laois in Dublin’s second match this term when Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan also found the sack.

Last year, Meath collected their second successive All-Ireland title. “Our movement was better against Laois the last day,” says Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

“Against Meath previously, I felt we were a bit flat. Somewhat predictable in the way we played. But these are the things you work on.”

It should be another fascinating duel. In Navan, Meath showed patience. Waiting for a break in the traffic. Before they burst forward. Quick ball and quick feet.

“We know Meath will have improved from that game,” notes Mick. “They will be better, so it’s up to us to match them.

“It’s a game to look forward to. You have to go after these challenges. You can’t shy away from them.”