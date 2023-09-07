Dublin GAA launch free book in Croke Park to encourage children to read

Chloe Darby, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithi De Roiste, Lee Gannon, Ava McManus (11) and Jack Quilty (10) at the launch of ‘Sky Blue Stars’ in Croke Park

Dublin GAA stars today launched a new free book to encourage children to read more.

Along with Dublin City Council, the initiative will see every 6th-class pupil in Dublin city invited down to their local library for a class tour or event.

The ‘Sky Blue Stars’ children’s literacy initiative by Dublin City Libraries, was launched in Croke Park by players Chloe Darby, Eilish O’Dowd, Lee Gannon and Aisling Maher.

They brought the Sam Maguire and Brendan Martin Cups to show the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and the Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens, among many others.

The Lord Mayor said: “This summer, Dubliners were thrilled by the heroics of our men’s and ladies’ Gaelic football teams.

“I hope their achievements will inspire 6th-class children throughout the city to engage with the Sky-Blue Stars project. Up the Dubs!”

Librarian, Mairead Owens, added: “Dublin City Libraries is delighted to provide this literacy and numeracy activity book for 6th-class children in Dublin city.

“We are always eager to welcome children to their local libraries and with the great support of the Dublin County Board, we know we’ll see even more young readers in our branches.”

In addition to receiving a copy of ‘Sky Blue Stars’, every 6th class in Dublin city will be invited to attend GAA-themed events in branch libraries over the next few months.

Aisling Maher, Daithi De Roiste, Ava McManus (11) and Elish O'Dowd at the launch of the new Dublin GAA and Dublin City Council initiative

The events will be a part of the Children’s Book Festival and Healthy Ireland programmes.

The UNESCO team has organised a series of workshops with Fighting Words that will take place in schools throughout the autumn.

‘Sky Blue Stars’ is a literacy and numeracy activity book which is all about Dublin GAA.

The book was produced by Dublin City Libraries with support from Dublin UNESCO City of Literature and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.