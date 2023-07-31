Dublin GAA fans to celebrate All-Ireland win in Smithfield

Dublin GAA fans are set to celebrate yesterday's All-Ireland win with Marty Morrissey this evening.

Dubliners are invited to Smithfield Square to celebrate the Senior Football Team winning the All-Ireland championship against Kerry.

The boys in blue took home the Sam Maguire after winning by two points, making it the county’s 31st All-Ireland title.

Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, and James McCarthy made history by becoming the first men to win nine championships.

Today, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and Dublin City Council will host a special event for the team, backroom staff, Dublin County board and fans at 6.30pm.

The Lord Mayor said, “Winning an All-Ireland title is always amazing, but beating Kerry in the final? It doesn’t come much better than that! I can’t wait to see everyone in Smithfield tomorrow evening. Let’s have a party and celebrate the boys in blue.”

There will be entertainment provided on the evening before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Marty Morrissey.

Access to Smithfield Square is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge and the Smithfield Sails will light up in blue this evening and tomorrow evening.

