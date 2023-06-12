Dublin GAA Bluebeat: Billy’s Tailteann tonic and the minor miracle

Denise Masterson was on co-commentary duty at the Offaly v Wexford Tailteann Cup game in Tullamore. A group of children were treated to a tour of Glenisk O’Connor Park.

They arrived in the media box. It’s one of the finest in the country. “They were so excited,” said Denise. “They were really enjoying the day. Great credit is due to all the volunteers that make such days that possible for the children.”

Hopefully, somebody told the kids that Denise was the first person to captain Dublin to the All-Ireland Senior Ladies’ Football Championship title.

Gerry McGill was the manager. He is now part of Billy Sheehan’s Laois management team. And Billy, of St Jude’s, guided Laois to a memorable Tailteann Cup victory over Fermanagh in Brewster on Saturday.

The great Davy Billings would be proud of him.

When Laois lost heavily to Dublin in the Leinster Championship this season, Billy stood in the corridor at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

He wasn’t about to put sugar in the tea. He looked at the cold, Monday morning reality in the face. And welcomed her in.

He said it was all about getting up off the floor, turning up for training on Tuesday night. And going again. And that’s exactly what Laois have done.

Dub minors prove you can’t coach character

The one ingredient that is not in any coaching book is character. And it’s the most important quality of all.

The day looked done for the young Dubs as they trailed Cork by six points in Saturday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

But the Dublin manager, Damien Fennelly, never doubted them. He knew they’d keep going. They achieved a remarkable victory.

There’s an admirable spirit in this group. The players on the bench are as important as those out on the pitch. On Saturday week, June 24, Dublin will play Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final. Kerry will meet Monaghan in the other semi-final.

Teddy’s feat never forgotten

Des Foley won two Railway Cup medals with Leinster on the same day. The legend of Leeside, Teddy McCarthy, won the All-Ireland Hurling and Football titles in the same year.

Marty Morrissey raised a chuckle when he was talking to Darren Frehill. “Anthony Daly was chatting to a group of Cork people,” recalled Marty.

“They asked him how many All-Ireland medals he had won over his long career. Anthony said two. One of the fellas quipped: ‘Sure, we have a fella in Cork who won two of those in a fortnight!’”