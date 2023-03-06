Dublin come up short against the All-Ireland champions Kilkenny

THE Kilkenny bus pulled in. Closely followed by John Kenny of RTÉ. The KCLR crew were in the commentary box. A Saturday afternoon that shivered the timbers of Parnell Park.

Kilkenny got their first win in Division 1A of the Very National Camogie League, 0-17 to 0-11. The great Angela Downey walked across the pitch. For so long, she has walked across the waters of the River Nore. They have new nets in Donnycarney. Angela has burst a few in her time.

The Kilkenny jerseys had a black patch for their numbers. And, right from the throw-in, it was also easy to see their impressive play. Slick-work.

Yet Dublin put in a hard shift. And twice in the last ten minutes, they came within three points of the All-Ireland champions.

Aisling O’Neill coming off the bench strengthened Dublin’s hand in the second half. She produced the game’s golden moment. The hosts were attacking the scoreboard end.

Aisling took the sliotar out of the sky with a velvet first touch and cracked in a shot that brought a fine save from Emma Kavanagh. Emma is from the Rower Inistioge, the same club as the legendary Eddie Keher.

In the first half, she also produced a smart stop from Muireann Kelleher’s rising strike.

Kelleher’s St Vincent’s colleague, Aisling Maher, was the game’s top scorer on nine points, six frees. She’s the heartbeat of the side. Every time she puts on the jersey, she runs the Dublin marathon.

Full-Back, Eve O’Brien, also excelled. She reads the game so well. Always there to sweep the loose change under the carpet. She arrowed a gem of a pass in the second period into the hand of Kerrie Finnegan on the stand side.

Kilkenny were ahead at the interval, 0-9 to 0-4. Denise Gaule was clipping over the frees. She would finish with eight points, all frees. After the break, Dublin took the game to Kilkenny.

“We were pleased with the overall performance, and we are going in the right direction,” said Dublin manager, Gerry McQuaid.

On the final whistle, the children poured onto the pitch. A cluster of them surrounded Dublin defender, Abby Ryan, asking for her autograph. “Did you all enjoy the game,” she asked them. The smiles on their faces gave the answer.