Dublin boss Mick Bohan hails ‘excellent’ Eilish O’Dowd in Meath win

Ladies football

The lady behind the main stand at Páirc Tailteann was doing a brisk trade. “Anyone there for sweets, chocolate, coke or water.”

There was a big crowd in the stand. Former Meath manager, Eamonn Murray, among them.

Under the roof, a few pigeons had secured tickets for the best view in the house. And the result they carried from Sunday’s TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Round 1 game was Dublin 1-6, Meath 0-7.

Jerome Quinn’s words and pictures broadcast the fixture, coast to coast. It had a sharp tempo.

The stage is a big one, but so organised was the defending that car park spaces in Navan were hard to find.

Early on, Meath were awarded a free into the Hospital end. Twenty yards from goal, several players gathered in a tight circle.

As close as if they were crammed in a lift. When the ball was kicked, the players scattered, like a cluster of reds at The Crucible.

Before the throw-in, there was a minutes’ silence that paid tribute to the memory of Donna Owens, sister of the great Christina McGinty.

The sun shone, but there was a stiff breeze. Dublin played with it in the first half. They led at the break, 1-3 to 0-2.

Hannah Tyrrell got the goal in the 19th minute. Her left-footed, floated effort sailed into the top left hand corner of the green and yellow net.

Meath were impressive on the burst. Breaking from deep. They came within three points of the Dubs. But Dublin skipper, Carla Rowe, ticked on three valuable second half scores. One from play and two frees.

Meath’s Aoibhín Cleary struck a nugget on 51 minutes. Vikki Wall also sent over a left-footed peach. Vikki in full-flight has the engine of a turbo. Eilish O’Dowd stuck to her like a stamp.

Dublin manager, Mick Bohan, was impressed: “Eilish was excellent. Vikki Wall is such an influential player, but we felt that Eilish did a super job.

“We have 16 new players in our panel this year, so to come here and beat the All-Ireland champions is no mean feat.”