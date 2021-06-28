Devlin the late hero for St Jude’s

There was a thrilling conclusion to affairs at the 12th Lock last Saturday afternoon as Tom Devlin struck late to edge St Jude’s past Lucan Sarsfields by 3-12 to 2-13 in their entertaining Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 South clash.

The visitors impressed initially and were six points to the good at one stage in the first-half, thanks largely to two well-taken goals from Alan Connolly.

Lucan recovered well from those body blows to trail by just three points at the break (2-5 to 0-8) but St Jude’s assumed a degree of control after the break thanks to four points by David Mannix that kept his team narrowly ahead.

However, the concession of a 60th minute goal looked to have turned the tide in Lucan’s favour before Devlin’s dramatic late intervention as he rattled the Sarsfields net to secure a two-points success.

It was more straightforward in Silver Park as Kilmacud Crokes defeated Ballinteer St John’s by 3-10 to 0-9 with Rory O’Carroll impressing.

Dan O’Brien was another to shine for the hosts, who secured their success thanks to the scoring contributions of Tom Fox (1-4), Callum Pearson (1-1) and Conor Kinsella (1-2).

Elsewhere, county champions Ballymun Kickhams continued to rack up the scores as they enjoyed a 5-17 to 3-15 win over St Vincent’s at Páirc Ciceam while Naomh Mearnóg were another team to pick up their second successive win as they brushed aside St Maur’s by 3-10 to 2-2.

AFL1 North: Skerries Harps 0-8 Na Fianna 3-13; Clontarf 0-12 St Brigid’s 0-12; Ballymun Kickhams 5-17 St Vincent’s 3-15; Naomh Mearnóg 3-10 St Maur’s 2-2.

AFL1 South: Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-16 Castleknock 1-11; Cuala 2-9 Thomas Davis 2-16; Lucan Sarsfields 2-13 St Jude’s 3-12; Kilmacud Crokes 3-10 Ballinteer St John’s 0-9.

AFL2 North: Whitehall Colmcille 0-11 Raheny 1-12; Round Tower Lusk 1-11 Fingallians 1-13; Ballyboughal 1-14 Fingal Ravens 1-12; Naomh Barróg 2-11 St Sylvester’s 2-19.

AFL South: Round Towers Clondalkin 0-13 Kilmacud Crokes 2-8; Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-12 Templeogue Synge Street 2-12; Na Fianna 0-9 Naomh Olaf 3-15.