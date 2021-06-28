Camogie: Grace sees rising Dubs as a blessing

KILKENNY went home with the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League title. The day before, Dublin held onto their Division 1 status.

Dublin’s deed didn’t escape Grace Walsh. She lives and works in the city. At St Vincent’s Hospital. The site of many a GAA match in times gone by.

She lives in Sandyford. She does a spot of training at Naomh Olaf. She’s impressed with the work that is going on there.

“There’s a real depth of talent in Dublin. I have seen that myself over the years. There’s never an easy game against Dublin,” says Grace.

Kilkenny and the Dubs have avoided each other in the All-Ireland Championship draw. Dublin are in the hat with Waterford, Cork and Down. Last week’s win-or-bust relegation result against Waterford will lift Dublin’s morale going into the Championship.

“For Dublin, it’s all about keep it going. Sticking with it. Keeping motivated. A successful Dublin team is good for everybody. It’s good for the sport. And I have no doubt that the players are there,” adds Grace.

Grace played her part as Kilkenny overcame Galway in the Division 1 final at Croke Park. A big Sunday night television audience saw some breathtaking skills.

Aoife Doyle’s goal for Kilkenny will go down as one of the moments of the season. Her blistering pace taking her away from the cover before driving the ball to the attic at the Canal End.

Steffi Fitzgerald’s delicious point for Kilkenny from in front of the Cusack Stand was another stand-out moment, and then there was the athleticism and skill of Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny. She hit a peach of a point in the second half, jinking one way, going the other, and slotting over.

There was a real flow to the match. “We are very happy with the new rules,” remarks Grace.

“They help to showcase the game for what it is. The pace, skills and the commitment of the players.”

Dublin and Waterford’s relegation contest was quite the thriller. And the live-streaming enabled so many to enjoy it.

Dublin showed commendable resolve. That’s a trait that will serve them well in the summer winds. No doubt, Grace will be looking on.

* * * * *

THE old joke in Kilkenny is that you are likely to find an All-Ireland medal in your change.

But in Grace Walsh’s view, the enjoyment of sport is the biggest medal that you’ll ever win.

“I love playing the game. Whether I win or lose. Granted, you train to win. You don’t put in the commitment for no reason.

“But if you don’t win, you still get to share the experience with your teammates. A group that you spend a good part of your time with,” says Walsh (inset).

Doing your best. Leaving it all out there. If the ball doesn’t bounce for you, there will always be another day. Hopefully.

“I think we should all enjoy every game as it comes. Enjoy every day. Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.

“I think we all have to learn not to put pressure on ourselves. We should all try to play the game as if it was our last game.

“The last while with what has happened to the world makes you realise what is important in life. But sport, in its own way, is important too. It’s such a big part of our lives. And enjoyment should be a priority in that.

“It’s so important to encourage the young players. To help them stick with sport. People drop away. It’s a thing that happens in women’s sport.

“It’s up to us all to try and lead by example. To help girls enjoy sport as much as possible. We can all make a difference…senior players in clubs, parents, mentors, officials. Everyone can play a part.”

Grace is happy again to run onto the turf. Across the fabled black and amber zebra crossing.

* * * * *

MORE women’s games on television. More column inches in the papers and on-line. More female broadcasters and pundits.

Jacqui Hurley hosting the Euros. Joanne Cantwell on The Sunday Game. Grace Walsh remembers another time. When women’s sport didn’t top the bill at the local town hall.

“We had no camogie team. Breda Maher brought me to blitzes all around the county, playing for different teams. She set up the first camogie team in the club. You always want to do well for a person like that. It’s vital for people to make time for children. It makes the difference. What Breda did for me was so important when I was growing up.”