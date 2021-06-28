Broderick leads way to towering victory

Round Towers Conor O'Reilly and Na Gaeil Og's Micheal O'Nuallain at the Dublin AFL5 match between Clondalkin Round Towers and Na Gaeil Og in Clondalkin . Picture: Arthur Carron

ROUND Tower Clondalkin held off a spirited second half display from Na Gaeil Óga at Monastery Road on Sunday morning to claim their first victory in Adult Football League Division Five South.

After losing out to Thomas Davis in their opening fixture of the campaign two weeks earlier, Towers were eager to make amends on home soil. Thanks to the combined forces of Michael Broderick, Dermot Milton and former inter-county footballer Derek Murray, they managed to do just that.

Based out of St Catherine’s Park in Lucan, Na Gaeil Óga were on the receiving end of a first round reversal at the hands of Crumlin. While the Irish-speaking outfit fell short once again, goalkeeper Ciarán Mór Ó Gallachóir and centre-forward Seamus Mac Giolla Bhrighde ensured Towers were made to work for the two points on offer.

An All-Ireland U21 winner with Dublin back in 2003, Murray lined up alongside David Chapman at midfield. He exerted a strong influence in and out of possession, but Broderick was equally effective for the hosts.

SUPERB

He got Towers up and running in the second minute by curling over a superb point. Óga were quick to respond, however, with netminder Ó Gallachóir converting a 45 after seeing an earlier effort dropping short of the target.

Both sides had their fair share of opportunities during the opening-quarter, but Towers were the more accurate. Capitalising on a Liam Connolly knock down off a direct delivery into attack, Broderick bagged his second score of the contest in stylish fashion.

Milton matched Ó Gallachóir’s contribution at the opposite end by slotting a 45 between the uprights. Off a subsequent move, Niall Corless released Murray, who convincingly found the target from a distance of 35 metres.

Even though the early signs were ominous for Óga, they were almost offered a new lease of life on 15 minutes. The elusive Mac Giolla Bhrighde was desperately unfortunate to see a goal-bound opportunity tipped onto the post and with Corless once again setting up one of his colleagues for an earlier point - Conor O’Reilly on this occasion - they trailed Towers by three points at the first half water break.

When the action resumed, the exchanges were tight and tense. O’Reilly’s 14th-minute point looked set to be the final score of the opening period, until Broderick raised another white flag in stoppage time to give Towers a 0-6 to 0-2 interval cushion.

Despite the gap that existed on the scoreboard, Óga weren’t out of contention. Shane Sweeney saw a speculative strike rebounding off the bottom of the post three minutes after the restart and Rónán Ó hAinifidh eventually ended their long scoring drought with an excellent point from out on the right-wing.

Craig Shabaan did likewise for Towers at an acute angle, before Mac Giolla Bhrighde brought the Óga deficit down to three. Ó hAinifidh coolly converted a free on 40 minutes, but with Milton and Murray finishing off enterprising attacking moves, Towers remained in the driving seat.

Yet, Óga substitute Aodhfin McGlynn added his name to the scoresheet to keep his side within reach of their Clondalkin counterparts heading into the final-quarter.

PREMIUM

Scoring chances were at a premium in the closing stages of the proceedings, though, which ultimately worked to the advantage of Towers.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the home team as Óga brought their lead down to two points and midfielder Chapman was red-carded following a fracas that occurred close to the sideline. Still, Óga didn’t have a numerical advantage for long as Ó hAinifidh was also dismissed at the end of normal time.

After successfully playing keep-ball for an extended period, Towers reserve Conor Morrow landed a magnificent point to get Mark Healy’s men over the line.

Scorers - Round Tower Clondalkin: M Broderick 0-3, D Milton (1 45), D Murray 0-2 each, C O’Reilly, C Shabaan, C Morrow 0-1 each. Na Gaeil Óga: R Ó hAinifidh (1f), S Mac Giolla Bhrighde 0-2 each, C Mór Ó Gallachóir (45), C Mac Gearailt, A McGlynn 0-1 each.

ROUND TOWER CLONDALKIN: S Barry; C Berry, M Gahan, S Morrow; C Byrne, J Murphy, A Byrne; D Murray, D Chapman; C O’Reilly, N Corless, C Shabaan; D Milton, L Connolly, M Broderick.

Sub: C Morrow for A Byrne (47).

NA GAEIL ÓGA: C Mór Ó Gallachóir; M Ó Nualláin, C Glynn, J Keane; D Bourke, J Bradley, M Ó Conaire; A Clancy, C Ó Lúdhóg; R Ó hAinifidh, S Mac Giolla Bhrighde, C Mac Gearailt; S Sweeney, B McBride, T McGonigle.

Subs: O Conway for Mac Gearailt (30), H Goff for Ó Conaire (h-t), A McGlynn for Bradley, M Keating for Sweeney (both 41), E Ó Muire for McBride (47).

MENTORS - Round Tower Clondalkin: Mark Healy, Niall Corless, Ciaran Dwyer. Na Gaeil Óga: Colm Mac Fhionnghaile, Aindí Mac Ó Tailliúra, Daithí Mac Giolla Easpaig.

Referee: Jim Hussey (Liffey Gaels).

WIDES - Round Tower Clondalkin: 7 (4+3). Na Gaeil Óga: 6 (4+2).

CONDITIONS: Warm and dry conditions with sunny intervals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Michael Broderick (Round Tower Clondalkin).