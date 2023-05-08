Brendan McManamon gets the Dublin Masters off to a flyer against Kildare

Bluebeat

The Dublin Masters footballers began their championship campaign with a 1-15 to 0-7 win against Kildare at St Peregrine’s on Saturday. Brendan McManamon got the second-half goal, a composed, classical finish.

The Dubs led at half-time, 0-5 to 0-4. There were generous contributions from Ciarán McGuinness, Ciarán Murphy and Niall Crossan. Denis Bastick is the manager.

Last season, Dublin were pipped in the All-Ireland final, after extra-time, by Tyrone. Tyrone are going for the three-in-a-row.

Twenty-four counties are taking part. The All-Ireland Masters trophy is named after the late Mick Loftus, who was President of the Masters Association. No better man.

All aboard the FODH bus for Marble City

The Friends of Dublin Hurling are running a bus to Kilkenny for Dublin’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game on Saturday week. The match has a 6pm throw-in time.

The bus will leave Connolly Station (2.45pm) and Rathcoole Shopping Centre (3.15pm). The cost is €10 for members, €15 for non-members and €5 for juveniles. The bus will arrive in Kilkenny in good time to get food before the game.

It will return, non-stop, to Dublin, after the match. To book, text/whatsapp by Thursday week, May 18, to 087-7205887, including your pick-up point.

The Dubs travel to Nowlan Park with a draw and two wins in the kit bag. And with Donal Burke on the bus.

“This man is a magician,” declared Brian Carroll on the radio last Saturday evening.

Dermot O’Brien had Wee men tuned-up against Dublin in 1957

Louth won Sam in 1957. Dermot O’Brien was the captain. He was badly-injured in the All-Ireland semi-final of 1953. His mother was upset. He didn’t want to concern her, so he retired from inter-county football.

She gave him her blessing to return. His comeback game was in the National League against the Dubs in Drogheda in 1957. It was a draw. He scored two goals. Louth beat Dublin in the ‘57 Leinster final.

He was a popular entertainer. He had a residency at the Irish Club in Parnell Square – Dermot O’Brien and the St Malachy’s Céilí Band. He named the band after his music teacher, a nun, Sister Malachy.

Dublin 1957 Leinster final team: P O’Flaherty; D Mahony, J Lavin, T Gillen, M Whelan, M Wilson, L Foley, J Crowley, P Downey, D Ferguson, O Freaney, C O’Leary, R Conroy, K Heffernan, J Boyle. Subs: N Maher for Foley; P Barrett for Conroy; P Heron for Freaney.