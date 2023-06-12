Bill Casey recalls Dublin’s 1963 All-Ireland glory among fond memories of time with Na Fianna and Sky Blues

The pretty village of Delvin in County Westmeath. The sun is shining. The hay is saved. Bill Casey is standing at his gate. He won Sam with the Dubs in 1963.

He remembers the day well. “We were living in Phibsboro. I pulled the hall door behind me. And with my gear bag over my shoulder, I walked down the Canal to Croke Park.

“We beat Galway in the final. They were a good side. They won the three-in-a-row after that. It was straight knock-out back then.”

Dublin overcame another of that era’s heavyweights in the All-Ireland semi-final, Down. “In the second half, I looked up at the score-board – Dublin 2-7; Down 0-3. I couldn’t believe it.

“We beat Meath by a point in our first game of the Leinster Championship. Des Foley scored a point from 45 yards off his weaker left foot into the Canal End from the Cusack Stand side.

The 1963 All-Ireland-winning Dublin football team, pictured with their 2013 counterparts, at a GAA ceremony ten years ago

“We made a good comeback in that game, and things just took off after that. Sometimes, as they say, it’s meant to be.”

After the All-Ireland final, Bill went home for his tea. Later that evening, the players went by coach for the celebration to the South County Hotel. And onto the Laurel Park Ballroom in Bray.

There wasn’t much fuss leading up to the final. “Maybe a few extra people coming down to watch us training in Parnell Park. We also used O’Toole Park.”

On the day before the final, Bill was coaching basketball at St Vincent’s School in Glasnevin. “All the kids were talking about it. Looking forward to it. One chap said that he got a ticket and his father offered to buy it for fifty quid but he wouldn’t part with it!

“The best picture I have of the All-Ireland final day in ’63 was taken by one of those lads. He was on duty in Croke Park for the St John’s Ambulance. And when we came out onto the pitch, he ran over, whipped a camera from his pocket and took a brilliant photo.”

Bill attended St Vincent’s School himself. Basketball was introduced. He quickly became smitten. It complemented football so well.

When the school’s first basketball coach, Brendan Buckley, returned to live in Tralee, the Brothers asked Bill if he could help out. To keep the sport going in the school.

“I was only too happy to oblige. I had gotten such joy out of basketball, and I wanted the kids to experience the same.”

The St Vincent’s Basketball Club was formed. It’s still thriving today. Bill also played hurling and handball. He was with Na Fianna.

“Playing for Na Fianna was just like playing for the school team because we were all in school together.”

He represented Dublin at minor level in hurling, football, handball and basketball. “We lost the 1961 All-Ireland minor football semi-final to Mayo by a point.

"We were all so disappointed. But the following week, a postcard arrived stating that I had been selected for the Dublin senior football squad for a game against Down for a Pitch Opening in Newry.

"I was a sub and I didn’t get on, but still it was so exciting because Down were such a big name at the time.”

That was August. Bill didn't hear anymore until the following November. He was playing handball down in the alley at Croke Park.

“This fella ran up the steps and shouted out: ‘Is one of you, Casey’.’ He said, ‘right, you are wanted by Dublin to play a National League match today against Louth in Dundalk!’

“I told him I didn’t have any gear or boots with me. And he replied: ‘Don’t worry about that. I was up at your house and I have them in the car.' I had cycled down and I asked him what about my bike. ‘Oh, you’ll have to leave it here,’ he answered.

“So off I went to Dundalk in the back of an Austin Princess, still in my handball gear and carrying my clothes in a bag. That’s how they used to travel then. Joe O’Hara at Jennings arranged all of that.

“We had a meal at the Ballymascanlon Hotel. I was brought on for the second half. I saw a lot of the ball because Louth were attacking so much. But thankfully, I did ok, and I established myself after that.”

In 1962, Dublin lost the National League final to Down by a point. “That was hard to take because the League winners used to get a trip to America. Happily, a couple of years later, we did win the League, so we got to go.”

Bill is chatting away in the front room of his fine home. A house which contains so much history. On the arm of a chair is Jimmy Gray’s autobiography.

In 1969, Na Fianna won the Dublin Senior Football Championship for the first time.

“We weren’t given much of a chance. We were up against the mighty St Vincent’s. It was a huge occasion for us.”

Bill was the captain. As he went up to collect the Cup, he called on Donie Bolger, to lift the trophy. “It was only appropriate. He had done so much. He was there from the start.”

The next day, Bill was at work. He received an unexpected phone call. It was Lar Foley of St Vincent’s, his colleague in the Dublin defence in 1963.

“I had never got a phone call from Lar before. He just said: ‘Well done. I’m delighted for you.' It was good of him to do that.”

Bill didn’t play much in the 70’s. Life was busy. He was working. He was in UCD at night. He was married to Muriel. They have two children, Karyn and Conor. He thought his football days were behind him.

He was living in Dundrum. One day there was a ring on the door. It was Dinny Gray of Na Fianna.

“It was February, 1979. He said Na Fianna had the makings of a good side and he asked me to make a comeback!

“I told him I didn’t even have a pair of boots. He brought me out to the car to show me a new pair of boots he got. 'I knew your size,' he said!

“I couldn’t say no to Dinny. He was always so good to me at Na Fianna. We beat Civil Service in the final.

"After the game I left Croke Park for the airport to return to Spain for my holidays. I had travelled back for the final. I was just so happy for Dinny and all the great people at Na Fianna.”

Bill gets up off the couch and wanders out to the garden. Followed everywhere by his two dogs and cat. The fields stretch into the distance. Delvin native, Mary McEvoy, the actress, is his first cousin. He loves this place. It’s in his bones.

“I spent so much of my early childhood in this area,” he explains. “My mother is from here. This place has never left me. And Muriel’s mother is also from the locality.

“I retired from the Central Bank after 34 and a half years. This house came on the market. It needed a lot of repair. We restored it and we feel so blessed to be living here.”

He always leaves this rural paradise to cheer on the Dubs. He’s hoping that his club colleague, Dessie Farrell, will prosper.

He talks of Stanley Bergin of the Evening Herald. Bill never met him, but his kind, encouraging words, when Bill was playing for Dublin, still linger. Even all these years on.

In the driveway, his car has a couple of Dublin stickers. His mind drifts back to September, 1963.

“Sean O’Neill Senior of Na Fianna lived near me. When I’d be walking past his house, he’d be sitting in the front window and he’d always salute me.

“That’s what happened on the day of the All-Ireland final. And he told me later that when I’d be walking back to the house that evening, he hoped that I’d be carrying an All-Ireland medal.”