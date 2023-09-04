Bernard Flynn coup for Crokes

Bluebeat

A BIG signing for Crokes. Bernard Flynn. He’ll bring a bit of that Boylan magic. It’s quite the coup for Robbie Brennan’s management ticket.

Flynn was one of the sharpest forwards of his generation. He was one of those players that could find room in a Post Box. He brought that wisdom into his role as a pundit.

He came out with one of the best lines of all to sum up Jim Gavin’s success when he was Dublin manager. With Jim, it was not even so much as your last match, but your last training session that mattered. The player in form got the jersey. Bernard declared: “Jim Gavin doesn’t care what your name is.”

Goggins brings the Coman touch

COMAN Goggins excelled in the half-back line. He read the play so well. He’s a regular in the commentary box nowadays. He doesn’t need a script.

Up in the Parnell Park gantry, he’s often beside match commentator, Oisin Langan, as they bring all the Dublin Championship drama to DubsTV.

It’s a first-class service. Coman captained the Dubs. He made a seamless journey from the boots into the studio booth.

Oisin has packed years of experience into the mike. They made a highly professional duo. These are busy weeks. And, in Parnell Park, the DubsTV cameras won’t miss a beat.

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations

College ready for new season

THE College corridors are preparing for another semester. UCD won the All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship in 1974 and ’75, the first team to do the two-in-a-row.

Eugene McGee was the managerial mastermind. “He had no favourites. He was greatly admired by everybody. He struck a chord with us all,” stated Michael Judge, who played at right corner-back.

Kevin Kilmurray, Pat O’Neill and Pat Duggan made valuable contributions to the achievements of that side, who also enjoyed Sigerson success.

They beat Clan na Gael in the All-Ireland final of ‘74. The Armagh side gave UCD a Guard of Honour as they left the Croke Park pitch.

In more recent times, UCD also took gold in the Dublin Senior Hurling and Football Championships. Inspired by the one and only Davy Billings.