Ballymun Kickhams says they’ve ‘some of the best players in the country’ ahead of Dublin All-Ireland final

Ballymun Kickhams have said that they’ve “some of the best players in the country” ahead of the Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland final.

The GAA club have their biggest representation in the Dublin squad since 2011 according to PRO Cathal Roche.

He told Independent.ie: “The competition is so big to get into the Dublin team. I’d expect four of our guys to be starting. Evan was starting but he got injured and he’s only recovered in the past month or two. Stephen is a legend and Evan is definitely next in line.

“We’ve certainly some of the best players in the country. If Dublin win on Sunday, James will win his ninth All-Ireland medal.

“He’ll be along Mick Fitzsimons and Stephen Cluxton if he does that. They’ll be the only people in the country with nine All-Ireland medals, it’ll be quite an achievement.

“We’ve John Small and Paddy Small, Evan Comerford, Dean Rock and James McCarthy. This is the biggest representation since 2011. They’re exceptional. I expect Paddy and Dean to get a good few scores.

“We have tremendous pride in the guys that represent Dublin. They’re magnificent, there’s no other word. Even if they did lose, we’d still be proud. They’ve done everything they can for Dublin, they’ve just been exceptional.

“On Monday, win or lose, after the match we’ll be having a ceremony for the players. We’ll be giving them a round of applause for their efforts.”

In 1967 the Ballymun Gaels and C.J. Kickhams Clubs merged to form Ballymun Kickhams. Since then, the club has been having a positive impact on the community. “Declan Small was instrumental in getting the club up and running again. His fingerprints are all over the success the club has right now.

“Now we’ve boys and girls' teams for all ages, the club is booming and it’s taking kids into the locality. Sport is a great distraction from all the other stuff that can bring kids down the wrong path. Football keeps them straight and narrow,” Cathal added.