A true stalwart of Dublin GAA – how Jimmy Gray touched many people’s lives

All-Ireland final mornings. The house packed. With relations up from the country.

Jimmy Gray treasured those memories. They never left him. They fostered his own love of the games. And a love of sport.

Growing up in Drumcondra. Dargle Road. Drumcondra was a different place then. To school through the fields. Sunday, the highlight of the week.

Early Mass. Then Croke Park. It could be a Dublin club game in the morning. And an inter-county match in the afternoon. It didn’t matter. To young Jimmy, they were all stars in his eyes.

It was a habit he kept up for all his life. He loved going to matches. In later years, Michael O’Grady would pick him up.

Michael looked forward to the drive more than the match. He said Jimmy shortened the journey. So many stories. One better than the next.

“You should write a book,” Michael would often say to him. “I’ll do it if you write it,” said Jimmy, eventually.

And so it happened. A regular meeting spot was the Applegreen garage on the old Airport Road. The staff would greet Jimmy warmly. There was always the extra plate of biscuits. He knew them all.

And that was the key to his life – he was interested in people. He touched so many people’s lives.

He’d walk into Na Fianna and the lights would come on. He was the man for all seasons. And for every generation. He had a way with young people.

He made them feel comfortable in his company. He’d share a slice of banter. He could speak their language. He could make them walk a little taller.

The book was launched at Na Fianna. Standing Room only. They came from everywhere. Dermot Deasy among them. “The best neighbour anyone could hope for,” said Jimmy.

That night, David Hickey said: “Jimmy Gray changed everything for us. I can remember playing for Dublin when there would be more seagulls than spectators!”

The book sold out. One page better than the next. “I could have written two books on him,” Michael O’Grady said this week.

He dedicated the book to Gretta. He was so proud of her and their children. As they were of him - John, Tom, Carmel and Annmarie.

They talked about his integrity. How he played the games for the game’s sake. For the love of sport. How he never complained. And how he’d say: “Don't be worrying.” And his favourite way to end a conversation: “There you are, now.”

The chapters contained many highlights. The 1961 All-Ireland hurling final received plenty of ink.

Jimmy was the Dublin goalkeeper. The Dubs lost to a very good Tipperary team by a point. It’s a point that never went away.

It would be 52 years before Dublin next won the Leinster Championship. Johnny McCaffrey held up the Bob O’Keeffe Cup. With Jimmy beside him on the podium of the Hogan Stand. It has become an iconic photograph.

Down the Canal from Croke Park, came another memorable moment. Manchester United’s Busby Babes were in town to play Shamrock Rovers in the European Cup at Dalymount Park.

Jimmy was walking to the ground with his pals, Paddy Donnelly and Kevin Heffernan. The ban was in force at the time. The rule stated that GAA members weren’t allowed to attend soccer matches.

The trio were spotted by one of the GAA’s pro-ban officers. “I take it you are not going to the soccer match?” he enquired.

“No, no. We are going to the Bohemian Cinema!” came the reply.

On they went. With the official in pursuit. They went into the cinema. Paid their money. Waited a few minutes and continued on their journey to Dalymount.

Heffo was to play a central part in Jimmy’s life. And, of course, in Dublin football.

The two men were good friends. When Jimmy was the Chairman of the Dublin County Board, he asked Kevin to manage the Dublin footballers.

The great man was already committed to managing the St Vincent’s senior footballers. He had to decline.

In the meantime, Seán Óg Ó Ceallacháin rang Jimmy for an update for his Evening Press column.

Jimmy told him that he was doing everything he could to get Kevin Heffernan to manage the Dublin footballers.

The banner headline on the Evening Press screamed ‘Heffo to manage the Dubs’.

When Kevin read it, he immediately rang Jimmy. “Where did this come from?” In a tone that mightn’t be heard at the Monday night meeting of the Legion of Mary!

All the years on, the memory always brought a chuckle to Jimmy. “Kevin said ‘I suppose I’ll have to do it now. I have no choice!’.”

It was the most inspiring deed Jimmy did in his long years of involvement. He brought a professional touch when he was appointed Chairman of the Dublin County Board. But he did it in such a human way.

He had solid business experience. He worked with Irish Sugar. In later years, he shared an office with Jimmy Boggan. It was hurling that stirred the tea in that office on Parnell Square.

When he was with Irish Sugar, Christy Ring came in, looking to get his niece a job. The first time they met, Jimmy ended up in the back of the net!

Christy quipped: “Remember Jimmy the first time I met you. If you don't give her the job, it will happen again!”

Jimmy was President of the Dublin GAA. But it was a cloak he wore lightly. He wore many hats – a dual player for Dublin, referee, manager, mentor, administrator.

A while back he arrived in Croke Park to attend the Cuman na mBunscol finals. He sat on a sideline seat in front of the Hogan Stand. Applauding the efforts of the boys and girls.

And that was his way. Praise the youth, and they will flourish - Mol an oige agus tiocfaidh sí.

He has seen so many changes. For the better. He was the pilot of many of them himself. But he didn’t dwell on that. He was always looking forward. To the next match, the next outing, the next game of golf.

This week, the flags flew at half-mast at two of his favourite homes – Parnell Park and on St Mobhi Road.

He has long been made a Saint in these parts. After the funeral on Saturday, the Na Fianna people gathered outside the club. To bid a fond farewell to Jimmy on his final journey. All feel blessed that he chose to pass this way.

