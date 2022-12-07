Dublin GAA star Noelle Healy launches Trócaire appeal to help Syrian refugees

Noelle with 13-year-old Rawan, who wants to be a doctor

Dublin football star Noelle Healy has appealed to the Irish public to support the thousands of Syrian refugees living in “terrible conditions” in Lebanon.

The five-time All-Ireland medal winner and medical doctor has just returned from a visit to Lebanon with Trócaire, where she saw first-hand the hardship that families are enduring in settlement camps in the Bekaa Valley.

“It was a privilege to meet with families and to hear their stories. They are living in terrible conditions especially at this time of the year with the start of snow and biting cold,” she said at the launch of Trócaire’s Christmas campaign.

“The harsh weather is creating havoc for the families living in tents which often flood and collapse leaving families without shelter.”

Healy visited Trócaire supported programmes where Irish donations are helping over 8,000 Syrian refugees by providing community resilience training, emergency support, psychological support services, and digital literacy for youth in the camps.

“In the Bekaa Valley I visited two informal settlements in Barelias and Saadnayel where Trόcaire works with its partner organisation, SAWA.

“They are packed with rows and rows of overcrowded and spartan shelters roughly made from wood and tarpaulin.

“I met so many young people who have hopes and dreams like any Irish boy or girl. One 13-year-old I met, Rawan, who has limited access to education, told me she loves fashion and clothes and like me wants to be a doctor when she grows up, perhaps a surgeon.

“These young people deserve to have their dreams fulfilled,” the Dubliner added.

Finola Finnan, Trócaire Deputy CEO, said: “It is vital that this Christmas we don’t forget the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes during this war.

“Trócaire is proud to work with partners supporting traumatised refugees in Lebanon and helping them live with dignity including SAWA for Development Aid and Women Now for Development.

“Lebanon remains at the forefront of one of the worst humanitarian crises hosting 1.5 million of the 6.6 million Syrians who have fled the conflict since 2011. The Syrian refugee population in Lebanon remains one of the largest concentrations of refugees per capita in the world.

“With the generosity of our Irish supporters this Christmas Trócaire will continue to provide basic needs in the camps in the New Year.”