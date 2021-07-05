Dublin Fire Brigade releases heartwarming video of fawn rescue from pond

The Dublin Fire Brigade has released a heartwarming video showing its crew members releasing an adorable fawn back into the wild.

Crew members from the Dun Laoghaire fire service were called to what they described as an unusual rescue at the Old Conna Golf Club in Bray earlier today.

A fawn had become trapped in a pond with heavy undergrowth on the golf course and was unable to make it back to dry land.

But two swift water rescue technicians from the Dun Laoghaire fire crew entered the water and managed to rescue the fawn.

They are seen gently cradling the young deer before setting it down on the golf course where it sprinted back to the wild.

The video was posted on the DFB’s Twitter account.

Neither officials from the golf club nor the the fire brigade were available for comment this evening.