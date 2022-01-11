Dublin Fire Brigade warns ‘keep apartment doors closed’ in wake of New York tragedy

The blaze which engulfed the upper floors of the Metro Hotel, Ballymun, in 2018

Nineteen people died in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, the city's deadliest fire in three decades

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued safety advice to apartment dwellers in the wake of last weekend’s devastating blaze in New York.

Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and up to 60 were injured in an apartment building fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

Investigators are trying to determine why a self-closing door failed to operate, which allowed smoke to rapidly spread to all floors in the 19-storey complex.

In a statement posted on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said its thoughts were with everyone involved in the New York incident, particularly those who lost their lives and their family and friends.

“If we can learn anything from this tragedy, it’s that if you discover a fire in a building, close the door on it and raise the alarm,” they said.

“This is the single most effective action you can take to slow the spread of fire and smoke. If you live in an apartment block, ensure fire doors are kept closed at all times. They should not be propped open.

“Damaged or ill-fitting doors should be reported to the building management company and repaired or replaced promptly – they have an obligation to carry out these works.”

The statement added while some fire doors may be fitted with a self-closer that will operate in the event of an alarm, these are usually found in commercial buildings and are not common in apartment complexes.

Last year, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland submitted a motion calling on Dublin City Council to recognise the “essential need” for all firefighters and officers to be fully trained in managing high-rise fires and medical emergencies.

The council insisted that all firefighters entering service receive training for dealing with high-rise incidents.

“As development in high-rise structures change, our training is adapting to meet these challenges and this process continues,” they said in a statement.

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a number of high-rise emergencies in recent years, including a major blaze in the upper levels of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun in 2018.

Last October, several units attended a fire at a multi-storey apartment complex in Belgard Square, Tallaght, where firefighters rescued a number of people using a turntable.