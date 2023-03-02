Dublin Fire Brigade help deliver baby in Rathfarnham

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to praise the quick-thinking crew.

Dublin Fire Brigade and paramedics helped deliver a baby in Rathfarnham, south Dublin, this morning.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate the new parents, the service celebrated the event and congratulated the first responders.

"Fire and ambulance crews from Rathfarnham Fire Station assisted with the delivery of a baby this morning,” a statement said.

"Congratulations to the family on your new arrival.”

The service used the hashtag “#DFBBaby” to add to the thread of babies crew members have helped deliver.

In 2018 alone, there was 29 record “Dublin Fire Brigade Baby” deliveries, with the service often taking to Twitter to share the good news.

Last month, 98fm newsreader Emma Tyrell praised crew members for assisting with her own baby’s birth.

"Congratulations to baby Laoise who was in a big hurry this morning. Firefighter/paramedics Barry and Mark from Rathfarnham Fire Station assisted Mammy with the delivery at home. All doing well,” said Dublin Fire Brigade.

Emma replied: “I hadn't actually planned a home birth but the lads arrived with literal seconds to spare this morning-less than 15 minutes after we realised we weren't going to make it to the National Maternity Hospital. A huge thanks to Mark and Barry from our shell shocked little family.”

Delighted followers congratulated the new parents and praised the work of crew members.

"You are the news instead of writing it!” one said. “Congratulations and welcome little Laoise."

