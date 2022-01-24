Dublin festival celebrating women on St Brigid’s Day named after Celtic goddess Brigit

Some of Dublin’s most iconic buildings will be lit up on the night of February 1 with imagery associated with Brigit and other inspiring women

A new festival taking place on St Brigid’s Day to celebrate the achievements of women has been named after the Celtic goddess Brigit instead.

When details of Brigit 2022 were first announced, some took to social media to question the “anglicised” spelling of the Irish saint’s name.

However, it has since been clarified that despite taking place on February 1, St Brigid’s Day, the event is not entirely dedicated to the saint.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland told Independent.ie the specific spelling of Brigit was intended to keep the focus on the achievements and contributions of women, past and present, as opposed to a day celebrating the saint.

“While acknowledging St Brigid, my inspiration is very much drawn from our Celtic heritage – the fierce yet protective and creative goddess Brigit and the Gaelic festival of Imbolc,” she said.

“The Brigit 2022 programme seeks to provide spaces and opportunities across our city to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions and achievements of women.

“It will highlight the rich tapestry of life they have woven in all walks of life in our society,” she added.

The inaugural festival will include films, tours, debates, interviews and live performances of songs and stories.

Some of Dublin’s most iconic buildings will be lit up on the night with imagery associated with Brigit and other inspiring women.

There will be a walking tour of Glasnevin Cemetery focusing on some of the exceptional women buried there, including Countess Markievicz, Maud Gonne MacBride, Elizabeth O’Farrell, Delia Larkin and Hanna Sheehy.

There will also be a tour of the city’s most vibrant street murals and installations by top female artists.

A concert, featuring the likes of Imelda May, Sibéal Ní Chasaide and Tolü Makay, will be held in the Round Room of the Mansion House and will also be live-streamed.

The Lord Mayor said she was “thrilled” the concert would not have an 8pm curfew due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

All Brigit 2022 events are free and can be booked through dublin.ie/brigit