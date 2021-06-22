Dublin drivers hit with 75 on-the-spot parking fines in first three weeks of new pilot scheme

The majority of new on-the-spot parking fines issued so far in Dublin have been for parking on a footpath

Seventy-five fixed penalty notices have been issued so far this month under a new pilot scheme to tackle illegal parking in the city.

Since June 1, Dublin City Council has been issuing €40 on-the-spot fines for a range of offences, including parking in cycle/bus lanes or on footpaths.

This is in addition to a ‘clamp and tow’ enforcement option, which can cost motorists as much as €160 for the release of their vehicle – plus a daily €35 charge for every day it’s left at the car pound.

The council said while the existing system was effective “in most cases”, there was “an ongoing challenge” to tackle illegal parking in bus and cycle lanes. The new fixed penalty notices of €40 will also apply to illegal short-stay and footpath parking.

Dublin City Council said the new pilot scheme, running for 12 months, will complement existing options, which include clamping, relocation and removal of vehicles to the pound.

In response to a query from Independent.ie, the council confirmed that, between June 1 and 20, the following fixed penalty notices were issued: parking on a footway (49); parking/stopping on a clearway (14); unauthorised parking in a loading bay (7); parking in a bus lane during period of operation (3); or parking in a restricted area, except buses/coaches (2).

There were no fines issued for parking in cycle lanes, according to the figures released.

Speaking at the launch of the pilot scheme this month, Dermot Stevenson, Parking Enforcement Officer with Dublin City Council, said additional measures were needed “to keep the city moving”.

“Vehicles illegally parked on a short-term basis can disrupt the flow of traffic and cause problems for pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

“We have done extensive research with other local authorities in recent months and believe this additional enforcement tool will increase parking compliance in key areas.”

Cllr Christy Burke (Ind), who chairs the council’s Transportation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), welcomed the introduction of the pilot scheme.

“Parking illegally on footpaths blocks access for mobility and visually impaired users and for people with buggies,” he said. “Any action which reduces this parking is to be supported.”

Dublin City Council said it would report back to the Transportation SPC on the effectiveness of the scheme after the 12-month pilot period.