Dublin cyclists have a new Buddy app to map safest routes around city

Edward Emmanuel, Smart Dublin, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, and Deirdre Kelly, Cycling Officer for Dublin City Council, launch the new Dublin Cycling Buddy app

A new app has been launched to promote safe cycling in Dublin and identify routes across the city in need of improvement.

The Dublin Cycling Buddy app finds safe, bike-friendly routes for commuting and recreational purposes. The app's turn-by-turn voice navigation guides cyclists along the routes, alerting users about any possible dangers.

Launched by Dublin City Council’s Smart Cities programme, the app is part of the Smart Dublin initiative. It aims to give bike-users peace of mind by offering the best selection of cycling-optimised routes available.

Additionally, the collection of data from users of the app will help Dublin City Council’s planning department determine which ‘non-official’ routes cyclists are taking.

Building on ‘ride data’ and comments logged by cyclists, the app will continually present information to city officials to help direct investment and route improvements across the city.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, who was introduced to the app earlier this year, said: “The Dublin Cycling Buddy app is a great resource for people just starting out and needing guidance, as well as veteran cyclists. This will also boost our post-Covid recovery, with residents and workers getting more active.”

To coincide with the launch of the app, the Lord Mayor announced a ‘Cycle Around Dublin’ challenge, where participants are encouraged to cycle to as many as 15 locations across the city and county.

Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council, said the app would offer cyclists a smarter way of engaging with the local authority and help inform investment priorities.

Research conducted by Sport Ireland at the height of the pandemic showed that over 510,000 people across Ireland had started cycling at least once a week as a form of exercise, compared with only 260,000 people at the same time in 2019.

Dublin City City council said this growing shift towards cycling has highlighted the importance of the new app, developed by Prague-based company Umotional.