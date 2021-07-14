Dublin city footfall up almost half in the last two months

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland with Molly Cassidy (9), Ava Gilliland (10) and Lucy Gilliland (12), at the launch of Dublin City Council’s ‘We Can Dublin Again’ campaign

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has seen a dramatic increase in footfall in the city centre, new figures reveal.

As a campaign was launched to promote the city’s amenities and attractions, it emerged that footfall in Dublin was up by 45pc since April and by 114pc since the beginning of this year.

Significantly, when comparing May Bank Holiday Monday to June Bank Holiday Monday this year – the day when outdoor dining resumed – pedestrian data shows that footfall increased by 89pc (150,517 on June 7, as opposed to 79,637 on May 3).

Coilín O’Reilly, Dublin City Council’s Director of City Recovery, described the figures as encouraging.

“The number of people in the city is 79pc more compared to June last year, but we still have a way to go to get back to pre-Covid levels,” he said.

“However, with more restrictions set to ease, we are very optimistic that more people will visit the city in the coming weeks and enjoy all the great amenities and attractions it has to offer.”

Speaking at the launch of the city council’s ‘We Can Dublin Again’ campaign, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said it was “heart-warming” to see so many people coming back into the city after what has been “an exceptionally tough time for businesses”.

“Over the course of the pandemic, many people missed different things about Dublin,” she said. “Whether it be a day out exploring the shops and markets; trips to the zoo, museums or galleries; or simply meeting family or friends at your favourite restaurant or café, there is so much this great city has to offer.”

The council has introduced a number of measures to assist in Dublin’s post-pandemic recovery, such as the widening of footpaths to facilitate outdoor dining on Merrion Row, Lower Baggot Street, Suffolk Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Capel Street.

Traffic-free streets have been introduced at Anne Street South, Dame Court, South William Street, Drury Street and Sandymount Village. In addition, a scheme to make Capel Street and Parliament Street traffic-free at weekends has now been extended from six to 12 weeks.

Dublin City Council has granted 393 street furniture licences and waived all related fees until 2023. It has increased public seating and provided picnic benches with parasols. Last month, 30 park benches dedicated to those who died from Covid were located around the city.

‘Light boxes’ have been installed at Smithfield Square, with each one containing images of paintings and sculptures from the Hugh Lane Gallery. The council has also commissioned a street art project for key city locations.

In the Liberties, Francis Street has been enhanced with new granite-paved public spaces to the front of the Iveagh Market, along with landscaping and road/footpath resurfacing works.

There is also an open call for musicians to play in the public domain over the summer months, according to the council.

Meanwhile, figures show that the number of cyclists in the city over the weekend was almost double pre-Covid levels. Dublin City Council said it would continue to implement its cycle lane protection and segregation programme, covering almost 20km.