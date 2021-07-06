Dublin City Council to discuss four-day week pilot programme with unions

Dublin City Council is to engage with trade unions on the feasibility of a four-day week pilot programme for its employees following cross-party agreement on the proposal.

At last night’s full meeting of Dublin City Council, there was unanimous support for a motion submitted by Labour Councillor Kevin Donoghue, which called on the chief executive to enter into discussions with unions on a pilot programme with a view to introducing a four-day working week for staff at the local authority.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Donoghue said recent Government support for a €150,000 four-day week pilot scheme had helped secure backing for his motion.

“I think there are concerns and interpretations of a four-day week that aren’t necessarily reflective of what we’re talking about,” he said.

“My motion was designed to give the council and unions the space to talk about it and I’m delighted that the executive responded positively to what we were saying.”

Mr Donoghue believes Dublin City Council should participate in the recently announced four-day week pilot programme, which will run for six months from January 2022.

He said this would give the local authority access to wider support and expert research.

“This will be the largest four-day week trial in the world once it’s concluded so it would be good for Dublin City Council to have access to that data,” he told Independent.ie.

Mr Donoghue said it would be a matter for the trade unions and council executive to decide which department would lend itself best to a pilot programme, noting that “councillors don’t have a role to play in the terms and conditions of staff”.

“Any issues or problems could be addressed after this period before rolling out a four-day week for all council staff,” he added.

Mr Donoghue has previously stated that a four-day week would make for “a happier and more productive workforce”.

“The world of work has been turned upside down by Covid-19 and the conventions we previously subscribed to can be thrown out the window,” he said. “Now is the time to be creative about the working environment we operate in.

“The pandemic has opened our eyes to the amount of change we are capable of, both in our personal and professional lives. There is an acceptance that we will not be going back to how things were.”