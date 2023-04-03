Dublin butcher says he’d rather ‘do a week in Mountjoy’ than pay council rates

Stephen Troy of Troy's Family Butchers said he hasn’t handed over any money to the council this year due to the unkempt condition of Moore Street, where he trades from.

A Dublin butcher has said that he will “happily” spend a week in prison after refusing to pay rates to the council.

Dublin City Council typically charges rates to all commercial business owners in the city in January of each year, with the income generated going towards housing, public lighting, fire services, roads and traffic, and leisure and community services.

Stephen Troy of Troy's Family Butchers said he hasn’t handed over any money to the council this year due to the unkempt condition of Moore Street in the north inner city, where he trades from.

Mr Troy, a fifth generation butcher whose family has been on Moore Street for more than 100 years, told Dublin Live that he was recently served a court order over the rates but would rather “do a week in Mountjoy” than cough up cash.

"Independent store traders and market traders on this street have seen a year on year impact on our trade as a result of the neglect. In the meantime, businesses and market traders are expected to pay their rates,” he said.

"I was summoned to court on my own. Rather than discharge the rates, I'll happily do a week in Mountjoy because we are absolutely getting nothing for our money. It's an absolute disgrace.

"It is the first time in all the years we have been in business that we have ever gotten a summons over a rates liability to the courts. How they can expect us to discharge them [the rates] with the condition of the street is absolutely incredible."

Dublin City Council has been contacted by sundayworld.com for comment.

The council announced at the end 2021 its plans to redevelop the historic Moore Street site and eventually increase the number of stalls on site with extended trading hours.

UK company Hammerson were hired to redevelop a 5.5 acre site stretching from the old Carlton cinema on O'Connell Street to Moore Street, Henry Street, and Parnell Street.

The plans also included an archway commemorating the 1916 Rising as well as a fully integrated MetroLink station for O'Connell Street.

However, a number of buildings set to be demolished under Hammerson’s plans were directly involved in the Easter Rising, with councillors voting to designate six sites as protected structures.

Dublin Central GP Ltd, a subsidiary of Hammerson, subsequently lodged judicial review proceedings against Dublin City Council and complained that interfering with the development process was "unlawful".

Mr Troy had previously criticised the renovation plans, pointing out that traders would be put out of business once work began on Moore Street.

"Dublin City Council is saying they're going to revitalise a market when there's a planning application for development that will take 15 years, which will effectively mean street traders won't be able to trade on Moore Street," Mr Troy said in November 2021.

"So I don't see the point now at this stage of revitalising a market that's going to be on a 15-year construction site if planning is passed.

"I was with the plan, and a committed member of the expert group. I represent the local independent businesses here on Moore Street.

"But I just think that to expect a vibrant food market to survive on a dirty, noise-polluted construction site is incredible," Mr Troy added.