Dublin Bus services to west Tallaght will resume this weekend

Dublin Bus has announced that full services to west Tallaght will resume this weekend after “extensive engagement” with trade unions.

Regular bus services were suspended from 6pm in January after reports of violence, attacks, vandalism, threats with knives, and a female driver terrorised by a mob in December.

However, Dublin Bus today announced that services will resume to the area from Sunday, April 30, with bus routes 27, 56a, 65b, 77a returning to “normal”.

“Following extensive engagement between Dublin Bus and our trade unions and consultations with local resident representatives, political representatives, and An Garda Síochána, we are pleased to inform our customers that normal services will resume in the west Tallaght community,” a statement from Dublin Bus said.

“Dublin Bus, the NBRU, and Siptu believe the measures implemented through these processes now provide an environment for the resumption of normal services on Routes 27, 56a, 65b, 77a from Sunday, April 30.”

Dublin Bus said its representative trade unions will “continue to work actively with all stakeholders towards providing a safe and reliable transport service for our customers, employees and the communities we serve”.

The suspension began in January after Dublin Bus drivers told management it was not tenable for them to “risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted”.

In a letter to Dublin Bus from both the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu, they advised that from 6pm each day, routes 27, 65b and 77a would terminate at the Square Tallaght until further notice.

“The basic fact is that the Unions will not tolerate or be complicit to exposing bus workers to grotesque levels of violence,” the letter said.

“No sane-minded car user would switch to such a service unless safety is placed at the top of the agenda.

“Whilst we wish to apologise to the majority of the ordinary decent people in west Tallaght who will be adversely impacted by this health and safety diversion.

“The ordinary men and women driving buses have had enough of the almost daily diet of gratuitous violence and rampage that accompanies them whilst operating in this and other areas,” it added.