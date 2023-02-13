Dublin bus operator Go-Ahead ‘must pay more during cost-of-living crisis’ to avoid strikes

Dublin bus operator Go-Ahead “must pay staff more during the cost-of-living crisis” to avoid unnecessary strikes next month, according to a Labour TD.

Duncan Smith is calling on Go-Ahead Ireland management to engage with SIPTU immediately to avoid widespread strikes and disruption across the bus network over the coming weeks.

According to SIPTU, members will stage 24-hour strikes on March 1 and March 8 with pickets at the company's depots in Ballymount, Dublin and Naas.

“The refusal of Go-Ahead to engage in meaningful talks on pay that will honestly take into account the impact of the cost-of-living crisis is utterly regrettable,” Labour transport spokesperson Deputy Smith said.

“SIPTU members in Go-Ahead are not immune from the inflationary pressures that hundreds of thousands of workers are facing and they need to see some real light at the end of the tunnel.

“The reality is that the current collective agreement takes no account whatsoever of the significant additional cost-of-living increases workers are facing. That needs to change.

“Across the water, the same company has agreed a significant pay deal for its workers and the demands for a similar approach to be taken for the company’s 300 workers in Ireland is a fair and reasonable one.

“The onus is now on Go-Ahead management to pull out all the stops and respect the plight of their hard-working staff.

“They must immediately, meaningfully engage with union representatives and do everything in their power to avoid these unnecessary strikes,” he added.

The dispute over pay has come due to rising costs facing workers and businesses nationwide.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Murphy, added: “SIPTU representatives conducted a ballot for industrial action of our members employed by Go-Ahead Ireland on December 20.

“This vote was required due to the refusal of management to engage through the normal agreed process in talks concerning an increase in pay for our members to take account of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“In the ballot, an overwhelming majority voted for industrial action if management continued to refuse to engage on the issue of pay. Following this vote, management did agree to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

“However, at these talks it refused to engage on the pay issue separately to other matters. We then referred the dispute to the Labour Court, which the company is now refusing to attend.”

SIPTU Organiser, Andrew Quigley, added: “Our members are frustrated at the refusal by management to engage constructively on the issue of pay rises.

“The current collective agreement takes no account of the significant additional cost-of-living increases our members and their families are facing.

“In the UK, the same company has reached an agreement for a significant increase to its employees’ pay in line with inflationary pressures. We are demanding a similar approach be taken with its over 300 employees in Ireland.”

Independent.ie has contacted Go-Ahead Ireland for comment.