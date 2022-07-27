Dublin beachgoers urged to be vigilant following multiple sightings of venomous jellyfish

Dublin’s Fingal County Council is urging sea swimmers to be extra vigilant as lion's mane jellyfish have been spotted on beaches in the north of the county.

Local lifeguards have reported sightings of the dangerously venomous jellyfish on beaches in recently, while the council said it’s possible more could wash up in other areas over the coming days.

“Please note that even when they’re dead and washed up on the beach, the venom stays in their tentacles for a few days,” Fingal County Council wrote in a Twitter post.

"With so many long trailing tentacles there is a chance you could still get stung, even when you try not to swim near them and fragments of the lion's mane jellyfish's tentacles that break off in the water will sting.”

The council said from the middle of August and up to the second week of September, conditions are ideal for lion’s mane and “there will be a noticeable increase in their numbers on our beaches and in our waters”.

"Where the lifeguards have noticed a large number of Lions Mane jellyfish, they may raise the red flag to advise against swimming. If you are stung on a lifeguarded beach – please approach the lifeguards on duty for assistance,” a notice on the council’s website states.

A sting from a Lion’s Mane jellyfish can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms and people who receive severe stings should seek urgent medical attention.

When assisting a person who has been stung by a lion’s mane, the advice is ensure you do not get stung when aiding others, to remove any attached tentacles with a gloved hand, stick, or towel and if none of these are available use the tips of your fingers. It is important not to rub the affected area as this may result in further venom release.

The affected area should be rinsed with sea-water and at home with warm to hot water. It’s also advised to apply a cold pack, ice inside a plastic bag wrapped in a t-shirt or another piece of cloth and to seek medical attention if there is anything other than minor discomfort.