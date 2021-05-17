Dublin Bay South by-election most likely to take place in June or July as Varadkar says he prefers a summer poll

The Dublin Bay South by election is most likely to take place next month or in July, as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he prefers a summer poll.

The much-anticipated election is set to take place this summer after a seat in the competitive constituency was left vacant by former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

A seat left vacant by a TD must be filled within six months and a writ to hold the election must be passed through the Dáil.

“The writ has to be moved in the Dáil and you can’t move the writ during a recess, obviously. So it’s going to have to be option a, June, July, option b is October. We’ll make a decision on that quite soon,” said Mr Varadkar this morning.

“I always prefer electioneering, or campaigning, in the summer, it’s a much more pleasant experience.”

He said that he did his “best” to avoid a winter election in 2020 as the good weather makes it easier to canvass.

“I did my best to avoid a winter election the last time and I couldn’t,” he said.

“I definitely prefer a poll in the summer, it’s a much more pleasant experience for everyone.”

He was speaking as Fine Gael formally introduced their candidate, Dublin City Councillor James Geoghegan.

The practising barrister has vowed that he will appeal to the younger generation who are stuck in a rent trap.

“I think most voters in Ireland and in our constituency don’t look at the opportunities that a candidate has had in life, I think they look at how they use those opportunities.

Mr Geoghegan said that he owns his own home, which he has a mortgage for with his wife.

He said that they are both self-employed and put a deposit together through working “really hard all our lives”.

He announced his intention to secure the Fine Gael nomination for the election after former TD in the constituency Kate O’Connell said that she will not be running.

She lost her seat in the last election after making infamous “choirboys” comments about some of the members in the party.

Cllr Geoghegan said that she was “a powerful and prominent” TD, especially during the referendum on the eighth amendment.

Mr Varadkar said that in the next election, there will be a gender balance on the ballot in the Dublin Bay South constituency for the party.