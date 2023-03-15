Dublin Airport rejects breaching planning permission for North Runway as 18 ‘noise monitoring terminals’ installed

New flight paths from the North Runway came into effect from February 23

Dublin Airport operator has rejected any claims that it is in breach of planning permission which was granted for the new North Runway.

The DAA has said 18 new noise monitoring terminals are being added to track aircraft using Dublin Airport.

The €320m runway started operating on August 24 last year in a “teething phase”, before changes were made to flight paths on February 23 after complaints about noise from local residents.

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson for the DAA said it continues to work closely with the local community regarding any issues they are facing as a result of operations at Dublin Airport.

The spokesperson said the DAA is aware that Fingal County Council is currently undertaking an investigation into the North Runway planning permission and is “fully participating and engaging in this process”.

“DAA recently undertook a review of the departure flight paths being used from the North Runway, which identified that some instrument flight procedures were not aligned to modelling assumptions included in DAA's planning submissions,” a spokesperson said.

“This review was completed in accordance with the Irish Aviation Authority, which is the appropriate regulatory body, and identified that the Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) needed to be updated.

“Revised SIDs were approved by the Irish Aviation Authority and became operational on February 23.

“It is expected that a small number of dwellings which were previously on the verge of eligibility for mitigation measures may become eligible as a result of the new revised SIDs. We intend to engage with these dwellings regarding the required mitigations as soon as possible.

“It is not appropriate for DAA to further discuss matters which are the subject of ongoing statutory planning enforcement and appeals processes.”

This runway had been a long-term plan for Dublin Airport since the 1960s but planning permission was only gained in 2007.

However, there was major resistance from local residents, resulting in the plan being delayed.