Dublin actor Gavin Drea on becoming the ‘Irish prince’ in new series Daisy Jones and the Six

A Dublin actor has said it’s “great being a villain” in the newly-released Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones and the Six.

The series is based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and for anyone familiar with the novel, Gavin’s character Nicky was actually an Italian prince.

But it seems Gavin’s Irish charm was enough for writers to change the character from Niccolo Argento to Nicky Fitzpatrick for the TV series.

“Would you believe my Italian accent isn’t great. They actually couldn’t find the right person for whatever reason,” he said.

“One of my friends was a producer on the show and they were struggling to find the right person. I was recommended and it kind of just came from that.

“They wanted to make Nicky as human as possible, with all his flaws. What’s nice about the show is that everyone is awful in it, including Daisy. It’s great being a villain.”

Gavin had the amazing opportunity of working with Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), who played Finnick in the Hunger Games. There was a major fight scene between the pair which Gavin had so much fun shooting.

“He struck first, that’s on the record. It was a difficult thing to do, he’s such a nice guy. We had a really good laugh shooting it, it felt silly,” Gavin said.

“He stepped right up to my face, and we had to roll around on the ground together a good few times. I survived a round with a Hunger Games warrior.

“Going to Daisy Jones, you knew when you were making it that it was going to be a massive show, which is a little bit intimidating.

“But when I arrived, we shot a lot of it in New Orleans, the cast, they were the kindest, nicest people.

“It’s a big deal. I’m incredibly lucky with both my projects, they both fell after each other, so it was an intense year and a half. But working on Disney (Wedding Seasons) was one of the best times of my life,” he added.

Gavin studied English and Film Studies in UCD before moving to London, partly due to the rising cost of living in his home city.

“I got a slight buzz for acting when I did a musical in secondary school, but it was really in college, in UCD, I was in the drama society,” he said.

“I auditioned in first year and got a small part in a Shakespeare play they put on and after that, I spent all my time there.

“I just moved to get out of Dublin for a while. In London, there are more opportunities. I think the cost was part of my reason, even in 2016.

“If rent is getting to the point where it’s the same in Dublin as it is in London, then why not be in London, that was the feeling on it,” he added.

Acting isn’t Gavin’s only talent, he also does stand-up which he says helped him land the roles on Disney Plus and Amazon Prime.

“I’m in a comedy conglomerate with Stephen Colfer and James McDonnell. It's very important for me, it’s genuinely the best fun I have. The guys are like my family,” he said.

“Doing it has helped my acting massively, I’ve learned so much. It made a big difference to my performing of comedy, being able to improvise, looking at a script and being able to analyse it.

“We’ve done very well in Dublin, we’ve done Vicar Street, Whelan’s and we’ve just finished a week-long run in Smock Alley.

“We’ll probably have a show in Dublin over the summer, nothing beats the home crowd, we love them,” he added.