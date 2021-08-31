DSPCA look to educate young Dubliners about caring for horses

Claire Owens, Equine Welfare and Rehoming Manager with the DSPCA, with young members of the St Joseph's Horse and Pony Club in Dunsink, Finglas, who are participating in the horse care course. Pic: DSPCA

A programme aimed at encouraging responsible horse ownership in communities across Dublin has been rolled out by an animal welfare charity.

The DSPCA said the issue of urban horses is “complex” and “not black and white”, and it is taking a long-term approach to the problem.

The ‘Building Bridges’ initiative offers basic courses on horse care, as well as further education opportunities for young people interested in a career in the equine industry.

The programme provides outreach clinics where owners can get their horses micro-chipped and registered for a passport at a reduced rate.

To reduce “indiscriminate breeding”, they can also arrange to have their stallions castrated and registered through the DSPCA’s ‘Snip and Chip’ programme.

Claire Owens, Equine Welfare and Rehoming Manager with the DSPCA, told Independent.ie that they wanted to take a “holistic approach” to dealing with the issues associated with urban horse ownership.

“There are already enforcement measures under the Control of Horses Act and animal welfare legislation, which are certainly needed for those who refuse to engage and don’t look after their horses properly,” she said.

“However, my role is about education and outreach. I work with young people in their communities and help them comply with the legislation.

“I wouldn’t encounter cruelty in the groups that I work with, but I do see the need for improvement in how they are caring for their horses.

“A lot of owners are trying to do their best but don’t know how, so they really benefit from the basic horse care course,” she added.

Claire, who has been working with groups in Finglas, Scribblestown and Cherry Orchard, has been encouraged by the number of young people who have expressed an interest in pursuing a career in the equine industry.

Those identified as suitable candidates for further training are referred by the programme to bodies such as the RACE Academy, the Irish School of Farriery, Cherry Orchard Equine Centre and the Army Equitation School.

Claire praised the level of positive engagement and enthusiasm she has received from the young members of recently formed St Joseph’s Horse and Pony Club in Dunsink who are participating in the programme.

“When you have people in local communities who are properly trained in horse care, this can have a ripple effect on others,” she said.

“We recognise there is a problem, but by changing attitudes and mindsets, we can change things in the long-term.”