Drunken woman nearly hit by car after hurling abuse at gardaí

A serial public order offender was nearly hit by a car when she ran drunk into a street after hurling abuse at gardaí, a court heard.

Vicky Judge (52) had 154 previous convictions when she appeared in court on a series of new charges following city centre disturbances.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the cases for a probation report.

The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to multiple counts of public intoxication and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

In one incident, the court heard Judge was being aggressive to customers in the Auld Triangle pub on Dorset Street on August 6 last year.

She was moved outside where she screamed at gardaí, spat in their direction and ran out in front of traffic on the street, where she was nearly hit by a car.

When gardaí found her at North Circular Road on September 19 last year, she had glassy eyes, was slurring her speech and drinking from an open can of beer.

She again shouted abuse at the gardaí, telling them to “f**k off” and calling them “bastards” before walking into the road in front of oncoming traffic.