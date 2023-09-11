Drunken man who stumbled through traffic risked being sent to prison

A drunken man found stumbling in and out of traffic had put himself at risk of jail because he was already on a suspended sentence, a court heard.

Dylan O’Connor (35), who had 65 previous convictions, was a danger to himself on the night. Judge Treasa Kelly said she would spare him a conviction and apply the Probation Act if he made a €200 charity donation.

O’Connor, with an address at a city hostel, pleaded guilty to public intoxication. A garda told Dublin District Court he found the accused stumbling in and out of traffic on the quays at the Four Courts at 2.50am on May 24 this year.

O’Connor was highly intoxicated, was a danger to himself and was arrested. His previous convictions included 42 for public order offences.

The accused was “glad he was detected” on the night, when he was more of a danger to himself than anyone else, his solicitor Peter Keatings said.

He had been off drink and out of trouble for an extended period but fell “off the wagon and had some vodka”. He apologised for the lapse.

“You took a big chance of going into prison when you had that vodka,” the judge told the accused, noting his suspended sentence for another offence.