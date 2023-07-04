Drunk man who threatened garda with rocks had ‘lost plot’

A father-of-one threatened a garda with rocks when he was found walking drunk around an industrial estate, a court has heard.

Robert Bailey (35), who was carrying the rocks at the time, had too much to drink and “completely lost the plot”, his defence said.

Judge Gerard Jones put him on a one-year peace bond when he admitted public order offences.

Bailey, of Cedarbrook Way, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to Cloverhill Industrial Estate last February 13 following a report of an “intoxicated male” there.

Bailey was walking around with two rocks in his hands and when approached, he became abusive to the garda and threatened him with the rocks, a garda sergeant said in evidence.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Bailey had been off alcohol for a long time but on the day he had a lapse, was drinking and “completely lost the plot with himself”, his lawyer said.

He did not really remember the incident but he was injured because of his “antics”, the lawyer said. Thankfully for the accused, gardaí arrested him for his own safety.

The accused had been working and was now “getting back on his feet”.

The judge put Bailey on a peace bond for the breach of the peace charge and took the other offence into consideration.