Drunk finance worker hurled abuse at gardaí

Daire Heneghan was arrested for hurling abuse at gardaí after a disagreement with a taxi driver. Stock image

A finance worker who returned from the US for a family event was arrested for hurling abuse at gardaí after a disagreement with a taxi driver.

Daire Heneghan (32) had had “a long day” before the dispute arose because his card would not work in the taxi driver’s reader.

Judge Shalom Binchy struck the case out, sparing him a criminal record after he made a €300 charity donation.

Heneghan, of Rockfield Manor, Maynooth, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Blanchardstown District Court heard on February 12, the accused was in a taxi at Celbridge Road, Lucan when there was “an issue” and Heneghan became verbally abusive to the driver.

He continued to be abusive to the gardaí when they were called and he was arrested and taken to Lucan garda station.

He had no previous convictions.

Heneghan worked in insurance and finance in San Francisco and came back to Ireland for a family event when the incident happened, his solicitor William Cadogan said.

He went to a rugby match and it was “a long day”, he said.

He got a taxi back and the issue was over his paying for the taxi. His card would not work in the reader; he asked to go to an ATM and the driver refused.

This led to a disagreement which resulted in what occurred, Mr Cadogan said.

“He reacted in a way that he shouldn’t have reacted,” the solicitor added.

The accused had apologised in the station that night, and since the incident.

And he had paid €200 to the taxi driver as a goodwill gesture.