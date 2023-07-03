Drunk, dangerous and banned driver fled from gardaí

A drunk driver forced another car to pull over to avoid a crash as he drove dangerously away from gardaí, a court heard.

Darrel Brien (30) abandoned the car he was driving and was found hiding following a foot chase.

He was already banned from driving at the time and accepted he made a “ridiculous mistake” in getting behind the wheel.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a three-month suspended sentence, fined him €400 and banned him from driving for another four years.

Brien, a mechanic and father-of-three of Cedarbrook Way, Ballyfermot admitted drunk, dangerous and uninsured driving.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí saw Brien driving a white Golf on the Fonthill Road, Clondalkin at 12.50am last December 2, and as the patrol car got closer, the accused picked up speed.

Brien drove in the middle of the road and had to brake hard to avoid hitting a van in front of him.

Another vehicle had to pull over to avoid a collision as the Golf drove at speed and turned into a cul de sac.

Brien exited the car and ran, followed by the garda on foot. He was found hiding nearby and was clearly intoxicated.

Brien had been put off the road earlier last year for four years for uninsured driving.

He told gardaí after his arrest: “I’m sorry, guard, I shouldn’t have been driving.”

“He made a ridiculous and silly mistake to get behind the wheel again,” the accused’s barrister said. “He should have known better.”

The accused was not of a temperament that would benefit from a custodial sentence, he added.​