‘Drugs worth €23k hidden behind kitchen kickboard and in press’

Sean Keogh (32) was granted bail and the case was adjourned.

A father-of-two had €23,000 worth of drugs hidden in a press and behind a kitchen kickboard at his home, it is alleged.

Sean Keogh (32) is accused of having cocaine and cannabis in the house when it was searched by gardaí.

He was granted bail and the case was adjourned when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court. Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

Mr Keogh, with an address at Mellowes Avenue, Finglas, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply on June 14.

He is also charged with a related count of simple possession of the drug.

A garda objected to Mr Keogh being granted bail, citing the nature, degree and seriousness of the allegations.

The court heard that officers attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team went to the address where the accused lived with his wife and two children.

They searched the house under a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant and seized 1kg of cannabis and 21g of cocaine.

The cannabis had an estimated street value of €21,670 and the cocaine was worth approximately €1,460, the court heard. The combined total was €23,130.

Gardaí also seized €8,945 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of selling drugs.

The cocaine was found behind a kickboard in the kitchen and the cannabis was in a vacuum-sealed pack hidden in a press under the stairs, the garda said.

Gardaí also discovered bagging material and weighing scales with the drugs found in the kitchen.

The accused made no reply to the charges after caution, the garda said. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said gardaí knew where the accused lived and he had been co-operative with gardaí who had no difficulty arresting him.

A trial date could be two years away and the accused was prepared to abide by conditions if granted bail, Mr Hanahoe said.

The bail objections were being maintained, the garda said.

Judge Jones set bail in Mr Keogh’s own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement. He required an independent surety of €3,000, or cash in lieu.

Under conditions, the accused must surrender his passport and sign on twice weekly at Finglas garda station. He was due to appear in Cloverhill District Court today.