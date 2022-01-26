Drivers will pay more for parking in Dublin from February 1

The changes will result in an average hike of 10pc in hourly parking rates across the city

Drivers in the capital will be hit with increased parking charges from the beginning of next month, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

The changes will result in an average hike of 10pc in parking rates in all zones across the city from February 1.

The council said there will be a reduced charge for users of the parking tag app.

The increases come two years after Dublin city councillors agreed to hold a public consultation to amend parking control bye-laws.

Following consideration of submissions received, it was decided last month the new charges would come into effect in February.

Commenting on the increase, Dermot Stevenson, Parking Enforcement Officer with Dublin City Council, said: “The hourly parking charges are being increased to ensure there is a suitable deterrent to long-stay parking in the city and to encourage a high turnover of users of these parking spaces.

“We also want to encourage sensible parking in the city, as well as asking motorists to consider alternative transport methods other than the private car.”

The new pay and display hourly rate for parking zones will be €3.50 (yellow); €3 (red); €1.80 (green); €1.60 (white/Sunday, 2-6pm); €1.10 (orange); and 80c (blue).

There are average discounts of 10c for users of the parking app.