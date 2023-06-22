Driver narrowly avoided patrol car

A driver who nearly collided with a patrol car was three times over the legal drink driving limit, a court heard.

Damien Reilly (52) received a four-month sentence and was disqualified from driving for six years by Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court.

The defendant, of Four Knocks, Stamullen, Co Meath, admitted drink driving on May 27, 2022.

Garda Alan Govern said gardaí were operating a checkpoint near the Meath and Dublin border when a car came from Oldtown.

The vehicle was swerving from side to side on the road, and it nearly collided with the patrol car, which was parked up on the road.

Reilly was taken to Balbriggan garda station where he provided a specimen which gave a reading of 83mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Reilly regretted the incident, and asked the judge to be lenient.

Ms D’Arcy asked the judge to postpone any driving ban, saying Reilly lived in the middle of nowhere, and his wife was awaiting back surgery, and would be off her feet for six weeks.

Judge Dempsey refused to postpone the ban, saying Reilly was lucky no one was walking along the road.