Driver gets six months in jail for having knuckle duster

A driver caught with a knuckle duster and stolen tools in the back of his car had just split from his wife after he discovered she was having an affair, a court has heard.

Mark Gavin (35) had very little memory of the incident, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey disqualified Gavin from driving for 10 years and imposed a six-month sentence.

The defendant, of Coolock Lane in Santry, was found guilty of possessing a knuckle duster and stolen property, as well as uninsured driving.

Garda Keith Delaney told Swords District Court gardaí were called to the Travelodge in Swords on January 9, 2023, following reports a barrier had been damaged by a car.

Gda Delaney said officers searched the area but the vehicle was gone.

The car was seen in the car park of the Holiday Inn in Clonshaugh. Gda Delaney said gardaí drove into the car park and blocked the exit.

They stopped the defendant in the car, and he was seen discarding a knuckle duster.

The defendant had also altered the car registration number with black tape, and an elderly lady had received a lot of enquiries from Eflow, Gda Delaney said.

A large number of tools were found in the vehicle. They were returned to the owner.

Gda Delaney said he later made the demand for Gavin to produce his insurance and driving licence but he failed to produce them.

Defence lawyer Alan Fitzgerald said Gavin had not been in trouble for some time before these matters. Mr Fitzgerald said Gavin had personal difficulties at the time and had split from his wife.