Driver caught holding cocaine as a favour is fined €500

A DRIVER caught with cocaine in his car was holding the drug as a favour for another individual after he built up a debt, a court heard.

Daniel Butterly (22) had since cleaned up his act and this incident was over three years ago, his solicitor said.

Judge Ciaran Liddy convicted and fined Butterly €500.

The defendant, with an address at Rath Lodge, Ashbourne, Co Meath, admitted possession of cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said gardaí stopped a vehicle which was being driven in an erratic manner at Wellmount Road in Finglas on June 17, 2020. Sgt Callaghan said gardaí found €1,736 worth of cocaine in the centre console of the car.

​Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said this incident was a one-off and Butterly now had a job restoring gardens, though he was currently on crutches after leg surgery.

Ms Breen said Butterly was using substances at the time, and he very quickly built up a debt. He was holding the drugs as a favour, in exchange for reducing the debt.

Ms Breen said the defendant, a father-of-two, had broken away from the people he previously associated with, and no longer had addiction issues.