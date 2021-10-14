Drive-in Halloween classics and live comedy: What’s on in Dublin this week?

See Jack Nicholson's iconic performance as caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in The Shining

Drive-in movies, live comedy, a barmy stage musical and a sprinkling of Dublin Theatre Festival magic. Check out our top picks for the week ahead.

Southside

Bang! at Smock Alley Theatre

What happens when family parties go wrong – and can a lifetime of love overcome any obstacle? Michelle Read’s explosive new play takes place at an anniversary shindig where, after 25 years of marriage, Marion and Adam Rice’s picture-perfect life comes crashing down around them. Davey Kelleher directs a stellar cast that includes Maura Bird, Alexandra Conlon, Mark D'Aughton, Simon O'Gorman and Gene Rooney in this witty and tender dramedy.

Until Saturday, October 23. Tickets: €15 – €25. For show times, booking info and more, visit https://dublintheatrefestival.ie

Retro Drive-In Movies Halloween Bill, Leopardstown

Everything you need to know is in the title, as “Ireland’s biggest drive-in movie company” screen some of your favourite scary movies from now until Halloween night. First up this week is Stanley Kubrick’s timeless and terrifying rendering of Stephen King’s The Shining on Thursday at 7.30pm. On Friday, it’s the return of Jason in the original Friday the 13th (7.30pm), followed by John Carpenter’s Halloween (the original and still the best) on Saturday at 9pm. Tim Burton’s triumphant, stop-motion 90s favourite, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is showing on Sunday at 6pm.

Five-seater tickets: €32.90. For a full programme of events and booking info, visit www.retrodrivein.ie/

Six, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Six is every bit as bonkers as you’ve heard. Yes, it does indeed reimagine the six wives of Henry VIII, from Aragon to Parr, as competing pop princesses. Yes, it is the catchiest history lesson in the world, and yes, the tagline is one of the funniest we’ve ever come across – “Divorced. Beheaded. Live!” It’s also a critically acclaimed, West End smash hit and, after a year-long delay, Six finally touches down on the docklands this week.

Running until Saturday, October 16. Tickets from €23.50. For more, visit https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Northside

The Visit, Draiocht

Mary O’Driscoll takes the spotlight in Deirdre Kinahan’s promising one-person show about a widow who emerges from the darkest period of her life, armed and ready to take back control. First up, Rose Maguire has a rehearsal for her first live performance with the local community choir – but how will the evening go, and who was that strange man that visited her house earlier? Well, you’ll just have to buy a ticket to find out. Veronica Coburn directs this funny and life-affirming drama.

Running until Saturday, October 16. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €16 - €18. For more, visit https://dublintheatrefestival.ie/

Live at the Laughter Lounge

Fancy a bit of a laugh? Of course you do. Ireland’s biggest comedy club on Eden Quay throws open its doors this weekend for an extra special ‘Live at the Lounge’ showcase, featuring acclaimed US comic, Tamer Kattan. Joining Kattan on the bill this Saturday and Sunday we have magician / comedian Jack Wise, rising comic Martin Angolo, and Gar Murran, your host for both evenings.

October 15 & 16. Tickets: €62 (for two premium seats – other options available). Doors: 7pm. For booking info and more, visit https://laughterlounge.com/

Glue at Axis, Ballymun

We can always count on the folks at Rough Magic to hit us with a unique and unforgettable offering of homegrown theatre. Glue, a searing psychological thriller from writer Robbie O’Connor and director Ronan Phelan, is no exception. O’Connor shares the stage with John Cronin for a story about old friends reconnecting in hospital. But this is no ordinary get-together – the lads drifted apart for a reason, and their surprise reunion could have disastrous consequences.

From Monday, October 18 – Saturday, October 23. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €15 – €18. For booking info and more, visit https://dublintheatrefestival.ie