Drawing, music and street performers at open air family art event in the city

A two-day open air art event aimed at families is to be held in Dublin city centre at the end of the month.

‘Art and the Outdoors’ is being hosted by the Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square North on the weekend of July 31 and August 1.

The event is inspired by artists who moved out of their studios during Covid to paint “en plein air”, meaning “out of doors”.

The family-friendly programme will include artist-led outdoor drawing, a street performance by the Dublin Circus Project and live music, ranging from jazz to classical.

There will also be a programme of readings in conjunction with Poetry Ireland. This initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, who will launch the event at 12 noon on Saturday, July 31, described the concept of bringing art into the open air as “a wonderful idea”.

“After so much time spent in lockdown, it’s a great way for people to reconnect with creativity and enjoy a truly inspiring cultural space in the city,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to popping along for a look.”

Barbara Dawson, Director of the Hugh Lane Gallery, said she also looked forward to welcoming families to what would be an “exciting” event.

Jessica O’Donnell, Head of Education and Community Outreach at the Hugh Lane Gallery, said they wanted to encourage people to “rediscover the creative potential of the city and be inspired”.

‘Art and the Outdoors’ will run from 12 noon to 4pm each day, but places will be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.