‘Dracula Towers’ development in Glenageary should be rejected, planners say

Local residents protest against the development on the site of the former Deerhunter pub. Pic: Stop the Highrise Campaign

A proposal for almost 150 high-rise apartments in Glenageary should be rejected, planners in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have recommended.

The build-to-rent complex, dubbed ‘Dracula Towers’ by protesters, is earmarked for lands at the junction of Sallynoggin Road Lower and Glenageary Avenue, the site of the former Deerhunter pub.

The application to An Bord Pleanála, submitted by Red Rock Glenageary Ltd under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, seeks permission for 147 units over four blocks, ranging in height from four to nine storeys.

Residents opposed to the development, known as Glenageary Gates, claim the apartments will overlook nearby properties, block out sunlight and cause increased traffic congestion.

An online petition calling for the plan to be withdrawn or rejected has received almost 1,200 signatures.

However, in a boost for local campaigners, council planners have now recommended that An Bord Pleanála reject the application.

The planning department’s report describes “the large quantum” of residential units proposed as “excessive” for NC (Neighbourhood Centre) zoned lands.

Despite noting the potential redevelopment benefits of the site, planners believe the proposed apartments “will significantly compromise” the residential amenity of nearby properties.

According to the report, the development would be “visually overbearing, unduly visually prominent and incongruous” for properties in the immediate vicinity.

The local authority’s transportation planning section has also recommended refusal of the application.

Nicola Coleman, coordinator of the residents’ campaign, said more than 80 observations had been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

“The observations are reflective of a community that is not opposed to development, but is opposed to the excessive, overbearing nature of these high-rise plans,” she said. “The build-to-rent nature of the development is a major concern.

“The majority of people do not believe this development represents a viable solution to the housing crisis or meets the needs of the community – this view is expressed in almost every single observation.

“Despite the planning authority’s report chiming with the concerns of local residents, everyone understands there is a high risk that An Bord Pleanála could give permission for the scheme,” she added.

The planning board is due to make a decision on the application in late April.