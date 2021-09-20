Dollymount and Sandymount remain off-limits for swimmers as water quality ‘unsatisfactory’

Bathing shelters at Dollymount, where a swimming ban remains in place, alongside Sandymount strand across the bay. Pic: Frank McGrath

Sea swimmers hoping to enjoy a dip during the current spell of good weather have been dealt a blow with news of further bathing restrictions at Dollymount and Sandymount Strand.

Samples taken from both locations on September 15 – the final day of the official bathing season – were found to be “unsatisfactory”, according to Dublin City Council. Resampling will be carried out today with results expected on Wednesday.

In the meantime, temporary bathing prohibition notices are to remain in place for both beaches. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and HSE have been notified by the council.

The EPA’s beaches.ie website states that water quality at Dollymount and Sandymount has deteriorated due to “suspected impacts from animals/birds”.

Dublin City Council monitors bathing water quality at six locations throughout the year, two of which – Dollymount and Sandymount Strand – are designated areas for swimming.

Outside of the bathing season, testing is carried out by the local authority on a fortnightly basis.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown will conduct testing at least once a month at nine locations throughout the winter, while Fingal County Council will not resume sampling until the start of the bathing season next summer.

In addition, Irish Water recently confirmed it would extend the testing and treatment of discharges from the Ringsend sewage plant beyond the traditional summer bathing season.

Last week, it emerged that the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage was working at amending regulations to provide discretion to local authorities to extend the bathing season at popular swimming spots.