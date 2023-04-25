‘Dog toilet’ area installed on Dublin street to help solve pet poo problem

A new dog toilet has been installed in Dublin as a way of solving the pet poo problem in the capital.

It has been introduced on Sean McDermott Street as part of a new Dublin City Council initiative to promote responsible dog ownership.

The small rectangular area has been constructed with the aim of pets using it as a bathroom when they’re out on a stroll with their owner.

Spokesperson for DCC, Leona Fynes, told Newstalk that the problem of dog fouling is “chronic”.

“I suppose it’s a really big problem here in the north-east inner-city area. I know it’s an issue even further afield and further out in the local authority,” she said.

“My colleagues and I are trying to think of innovative ways of how we could highlight the problem and, obviously, try to tackle it to a certain extent.

“With the dog poo bag dispensers, we’re hoping people would be more inclined to pick up when it’s so accessible.

“It’s down to personal responsibility. If you have a dog, you need to pick up after it.”

Michael Darragh Macauley, Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, Lily Mac Simon, Fiona White and Delilah Rose with dogs Archie, Bruno and Jersey at the launch of the Responsible Dog Ownership campaign in Liberty Park, Dublin 1. Pic: Paul Kelly

DCC said in a statement: “A new pilot Doggie Toilet has been built on Sean McDermott Street. We hope dog owners who exercise their dogs in the area will encourage their pets to use the toilet area.

“We are also carrying out a survey on dog fouling in the local community. The survey collates information from people living in the north east inner city as well as outside.

“It is envisaged that the findings of the survey will aid Dublin City Council’s Central Area Office in addressing the immediate challenges of dog fouling and strive for cleaner, safer, thriving neighbourhoods for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, along with former Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh Macauley, launched Dublin City Council’s pilot Responsible Dog Ownership campaign in Liberty Park, Dublin 1 last week.

The campaign is an initiative of Dublin City Council’s Central Area Office and the Northeast Inner-City Initiative.

The pilot will see a total of 50 new dog poo dispensers erected at strategic locations across Dublin’s Northeast Inner City (NEIC) in an effort to promote responsible dog ownership.

Efforts are already under way with extra waste management resources in place across designated streets.

The streets include Buckingham Street, Sean McDermott Street, Summerhill, Railway Street and Killarney Street at present.